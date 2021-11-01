Doubts aplenty over formation of new Telangana State Waqf Board

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the term of Telangana State Waqf Board set to end in February 2022, apprehensions are being raised that the State government may not be interested in constituting a new body any time soon. Such a scenario, if one goes by previous experience, gives scope for appointment of a ‘special officer’ until constitution of the next body, which however could be challenged in courts.

Given the state of the affairs for the past several years, Waqf activists have already started raising an alarm as the State government is yet to set the ball rolling for formation of the new body. “The election process should have begun by now. For the process to start, the electoral colleges of different categories, comprising MP, MLAs, Mutawallis and Bar Council member should be created. As per the Act, the State government has to conduct elections for various electoral colleges before the present board completes its term. But there is no such indication whatsoever till now and delay in constitution means loss of more prime lands,” said Syed Iftequar Hussaini of Save Waqf Properties Association.

Others have pointed out that even the existing board was constituted following the High Court’s intervention. Prior to this, a ‘special officer’ ran the show in Telangana. He was appointed on an emergency basis as the State was passing through the bifurcation process. Meanwhile, legal experts argue that if the government decides to continues with the same arrangement involving a ‘special officer’, it would amount to violation of the Waqf Act.

“The official supersedes the existing board’s decision while dealing with certain allegations and issues. There is no provision to appoint a special officer or competent authority after attaining the term of elected board,” said Advocate M K Hasan. When contacted, board chairman Mohammed Saleem remained tight lipped over the issue.