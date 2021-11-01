STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy slams KTR as Mancherial youth kills self over unemployment

Revanth referred to a series of tweets by Rama Rao and his Ministry, which kept putting out updates on the Minister’s France’s visit. 

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old unemployed youth killed himself in an agricultural field by consume pesticide, in Velmapelli village of Kotapelli mandal in Mancherial district.Asampalli Mahesh had obtained a Trained Teachers Certificate (TTC) and was looking for a job, but due to the government yet not filling any vacancies, he got upset and committed suicide. He has left behind a letter, in which he has attributed unemployment as the reason for taking the extreme step. 

Earlier, Mahesh was employed by a chit fund company in Chennur, but the firm had shut a few months ago, after which he had been worried about finding employment. The Kotapelli mandal police filed a case after receiving a complaint from Mahesh’s father.

Following the incident, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said Minister KT Rama Rao, who was bragging about his visit to France and about the investment and employment it would generate, should be ashamed. Revanth referred to a series of tweets by Rama Rao and his Ministry, which kept putting out updates on the Minister’s France’s visit. 

In response, the PCC chief tweeted, “KTR should stop fooling people that his visit will fetch thousands of crores of investment and bring lakhs of jobs to Telangana. The youth continue to commit suicide over unemployment, which he should be ashamed of. I am asking this question after speaking to the bereaved parents of Mahesh. I request the youth to fight it out and not take their own lives.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

