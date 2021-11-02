1,033 centres procuring paddy now: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that 1,033 paddy purchasing centres had been opened in the State so far and that the purchasing of Kharif paddy was progressing at a brisk pace without any hitch. At a review meeting here on Monday, the Minister said that there was no shortage of gunny bags. The remaining purchasing centres would also be opened immediately after harvesting was over, he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said in Wanaparthy that the agriculture sector had witnessed a drastic change after 2014, when the TRS came to power. He requested the farmers not to raise conventional crops. “Focus on horticulture crops and oil palm,” he told the ryots.