BJP's Eatala Rajender inches towards victory as counting continues in Huzurabad by-poll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Eatala Rajender is inching towards victory in the Huzurabad Assembly by-poll. At the end of the 13th round of counting, he was leading by a margin of 8,388 votes. In the 13th round, the BJP got 4,836 votes, while TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav (TRS) polled 2,971 votes. There are still nine rounds to go.

By the end of the 13th round, Eatala Rajender had 58,333 votes while Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the TRS had 49,945 votes.

The counting of votes for the by-poll began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security.

All necessary arrangements were made by the Election Commission of India for counting. The counting of votes in EVMs began in two halls after completion of counting of postal ballots. There will be 22 rounds of counting, which will continue till the afternoon. A total of 2,05,236 votes have been polled.

In Shalapally village, the BJP led by 135 votes. This is the same village where the Dalita Bandhu scheme was launched by the TRS.

A total of 30 candidates are in the fray in the by-poll, caused by the resignation of Eatala Rajender after he was dropped from the state Cabinet by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following allegations of land grabbing. Rajender resigned from both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the state Assembly to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rajender, who had been representing Huzurabad seat since 2009, is contesting as a BJP candidate.

The constituency saw a long and bitter campaign with both the TRS and BJP accusing each other of using money, liquor and other gifts to lure voters. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and TRS working president K T Rama Rao stayed away from the campaigning.