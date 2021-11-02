Congress raps Revanth’s ‘unilateral’ decisions, Jagga’s united Andhra Pradesh remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore chaired a meeting with District Congress Committee (DCC) and City Congress Committee (CCC) presidents, in which the party’s campaign for the coming months, as well as other key issued were brought up.

Issues which cropped up during the meeting include impromptu announcement of party candidates for the Assembly elections ‘unilaterally’ by Revanth during his recent visits. The DCC presidents brought to the notice of Manickam that Revanth had already announced names of candidates for Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Mahbubnagar. Revanth had reportedly clarified that his decision was not final and this was done only to boost the morale of the cadre. MLA Jagga Reddy’s controversial remarks on unifying AP and Telangana were also discussed. The MLA was asked to refrain from commenting on certain issues, particularly in front of the media.

Later, while briefing mediapersons, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki said each Assembly constituency will witness ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ from November 14 to 21. He said Revanth’s words on the issue of Naxals were being twisted, as he only wanted to emphasise the way KCR was dealing with issues. He added that it had been decided to reserve 50 per cent of seats for BCs in the next polls.

Party launches digital membership drive

The party on Monday launched its digital membership drive at Gandhi Bhavan in presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. Top leaders, including Revanth and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were enrolled by the PCC’s data analytical department.

Youth Congress leaders held for stir at Pragathi Bhavan

A few Youth Congress leaders were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, demanding the government to release notification for jobs. They urged the government to ensure that no more youths resorted to taking their own lives. They were referring to the suicide of A Mahesh from Mancherial district, who had killed himself as he could not find employment. Youth Congress State president K Shivasena Reddy, who led the demonstration, alleged that Mahesh’s death was not a suicide but a murder by the State. The party also demanded the government to immediately offer an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Mahesh. Later, the leaders were arrested and taken to Goshamahal police station

Refrain from comments, MLA told

MLA Jagga Reddy’s controversial remarks on unifying AP and Telangana were discussed. He was asked to refrain from commenting on certain issues, particularly in front of the media