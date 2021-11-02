Election Commission announces schedule for revision of draft electoral rolls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special summary revision (SSR) of the photo electoral rolls, 2022 was announced in Telangana from Monday, with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date for enrolment, as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel announced the schedule for draft electoral rolls-SSR-2022 on Monday during a meeting with all the recognised parties in the State. Of the 3,03,56,665 electors in the State, about 1.52 crore are male, 1.51 crore are female and 1,683 are of other genders. There are also 14,501 service voters, 2,742 NRI electors and 5,01,836 persons with disabilities (PwD).

As per the schedule, the period for filing claims and objections is from November 1 to 30. As per the ECI’s instructions, four special camps will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays at all polling stations for receiving claims and objections, which can be filed by filling Form 6, 7, 8 or 8A. Disposal of claims and objections will be done by December 20. The final publication of electoral rolls be on January 5, 2022.

All electoral registration officers (ERO) of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district published the draft electoral rolls on Monday under SSR of electoral rolls, 2022 at prominent places, including at ERO offices. They have also been uploaded on the website of the Chief Electoral Office — www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

No processions post Huzurabad result

Shashank Goel said that as per the directions of ECI, no victory procession will be permitted after counting of votes for the Huzurabad constituency on November 2, and not more than two persons would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or the authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer.