Health staffer caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe from driver in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) officials on Monday caught an Administrative Officer (AO) of the Nizamabad District Medical & Health Office accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. The official, D Showbi, had demanded the bribe from a person named Sameer Hymed, who works as a driver for Deputy DM&HO Dr Dasari Anjana. Showbi wanted Rs 15,000 in exchange for clearing the dues that the driver is owed. The AO was arrested and sent on judicial remand.

Two officials caught red-handed at Sangareddy

Meanwhile, in Sangareddy, District Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Madhusoodhan and Junior Assistant Mohammad Asif were arrested by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to submit a land survey report. A woman from Nandigama village in Patancheru mandal had applied for a survey of her 1.29 acres of land last September. The officials demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 to get it done. She alerted the ACB officials, who caught the officials red-handed.