STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Health staffer caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe from driver in Telangana

Showbi wanted Rs 15,000 in exchange for clearing the dues that the driver is owed. The AO was arrested and sent on judicial remand.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

The AO was arrested and sent on judicial remand. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) officials on Monday caught an Administrative Officer (AO) of the Nizamabad District Medical & Health Office accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. The official, D Showbi, had demanded the bribe from a person named Sameer Hymed, who works as a driver for Deputy DM&HO Dr Dasari Anjana. Showbi wanted Rs 15,000 in exchange for clearing the dues that the driver is owed. The AO was arrested and sent on judicial remand.

Two officials caught red-handed at Sangareddy

Meanwhile, in Sangareddy, District Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Madhusoodhan and Junior Assistant Mohammad Asif were arrested by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to submit a land survey report. A woman from Nandigama village in Patancheru mandal had applied for a survey of her 1.29 acres of land last September. The officials demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 to get it done. She alerted the ACB officials, who caught the officials red-handed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp