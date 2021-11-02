STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lecturer dies after falling into farm well in Telangana

According to sources, the incident happened while Venu and friends were consuming alcohol on the farmland.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The deceased person has been identified as Pamidi Venu, 40. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a tragic incident, a young college lecturer died after falling into an agricultural well, near Huzurabad road on the outskirts of Jammikunta town in Karimnagar, on Sunday night. 

The deceased person has been identified as Pamidi Venu, 40. According to sources, the incident happened while Venu and friends were consuming alcohol on the farmland. Upon hearing the siren of a police vehicle, they began running to escape from getting caught. 

However, since it was night, Venu didn’t notice the farm well and fell into it. Though a few of his friends tried to rescue Venu, the efforts went in vain. Venu is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp