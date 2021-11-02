Lecturer dies after falling into farm well in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a young college lecturer died after falling into an agricultural well, near Huzurabad road on the outskirts of Jammikunta town in Karimnagar, on Sunday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Pamidi Venu, 40. According to sources, the incident happened while Venu and friends were consuming alcohol on the farmland. Upon hearing the siren of a police vehicle, they began running to escape from getting caught.

However, since it was night, Venu didn’t notice the farm well and fell into it. Though a few of his friends tried to rescue Venu, the efforts went in vain. Venu is survived by his wife and two daughters.