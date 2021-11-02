Minimum draw down level of Srisailam, a bone of contention between Telangana and Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What is the minimum draw down level (MDDL) of Srisailam, a hydro electric station? The curve rules and operation protocols sent by the Krishna River Management Board (KRBM) stated that the MDDL is 854 ft for irrigation and 834 ft for power generation.

However, TS officials contended that the 854 feet has been fixed by the KRMB only to benefit the Pothireddypadu of AP. The KRMB just agreed to what AP demanded, the TS officials contended. “We are against this. Penstocks of Srisailam are located at 800 feet and the power can be generated at this level too,” a TS official TS stated.

The KRMB is not following the Award of the Tribunal, the TS officials alleged. However, Board officials stated that the draft protocols were prepared by the CWC. But, the TS officials alleged that the AP government officials and the KRMB officials jointly prepared the curve rules and operation protocols.

“The Board is there to implement the Award of the Tribunal and the decision of the Planning Commission. Andhra Pradesh is entitled to draw only 34 tmcft from Srisailam and not more than that. But, proposing MDDL for irrigation as 854 feet is nothing but favouring Andhra Pradesh and allow it to draw more than its allocation. The State is entitled to draw 34 tmcft floodwaters. When there is no flood, AP cannot draw

water,” an official contended.

The Board could not draft its own rules, by taking the seven years utilisations from Srisailam, another official said and questioned, “When the project constructed 60 years ago, why the Board failed to take the utilisation of all the 60 years and why it was taking only seven years into consideration and that too after the construction of Pothireddypadu?”

From Srisailam, 260 tmcft water should be released to Nagarjuna Sagar and the Board could not ignore it, they contended.