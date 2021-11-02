'No evidence to prove YSR favoured Jagan Mohan Reddy'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, heard a batch of quash petitions pertaining to illegal assets case filed against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Senior counsel for the petitioners, S Niranjan Reddy informed the court that there was no concrete evidence to prove that Jagan pressurised the then AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy to favour his companies. He informed the bench that the lands were allotted as per the SEZ Act. Arguments will continue on Tuesday.

Hetero Drugs Director Srinivasa Reddy’s counsel urged the court to delete his name from accused list. After hearing the petitioners’ counsels, Justice Akthar extended the interim stay orders on Jagathi publications and Indira Telivision, so that they could continue their day to day bank transactions, however, the petitioners were directed to place the annual balance sheets before CBI. In India cements case, interim orders were extended for three weeks.