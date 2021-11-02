STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryots in Telangana seek compensation for fields submerged by Annaram backwaters

Hundreds of ryots, including women, took to the streets stating that the Annaram barrage backwaters have submerged about 350 acres of farmland since 2019.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:05 AM

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Demanding that the State government and the authorities concerned provide them adequate compensation, the farmers belonging to Khansaipet and Ammagaripall villages in Peddapalli district, whose lands were submerged by the Annaram barrage of the KLIS, staged a protest and rasta roko on the Manthani-Kataram highway, on Monday.

“Though the revenue  officials carried out a survey in 2019 itself to understand the impact of the submersion, they did not lend a helping hand to the ryots in distress. The government should address our demands immediately and ensure the release of compensation money,” the farmers said.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials reached the spot, interacted with the ryots and promised to address their demands soon, after which the farmers called off the stir.

‘Govt more interested in purchasing votes’

Alleging that the TRS was more interested in buying votes for the Huzurabad bypoll, a few farmers lambasted the pink party for turning a blind eye to their woes

