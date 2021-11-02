Telangana cops keep eye on watering holes to curb drugs

Mohsin Ali By

HYDERABAD: Drug trade in Hyderabad has grown exponentially in recent times, according to excise officials. Parts of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates are now hotspots for drug trafficking, cannabis in particular.

Police in the three commissionerates have launched a special campaign to curb drug activities and are carrying out raids on a daily basis. Moreover, popular destinations for drug trafficking, like pubs and bars, are under their scanner and officials are keeping a close watch on people visiting these establishments.

In just the last two months, Balanagar Excise Police had seized a total of 27 kg of dry cannabis, 200 grams of hashish oil and 12 ecstasy pills. About 2,640 kg of cannabis and 5 cannabis plants weighing 2,195 grams were seized from 13 persons in six different cases in the last two days alone in Rangareddy.

According to Balanagar SHO-Excise Jeevan Karan, the supply of large quantities of drugs was curbed due to a special campaign against narcotics. In addition to regular checks, the police also deployed muftis to crack down on drug rackets, he said.

Drug use rampant among youth

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise T David Ravikanth said that the use of grass among the youth has gone up recently. “They try it out for fun in the beginning, but then it will become a passion afterwards. Most peddlers and suppliers are vigilant and are not selling large quantities of contraband,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said many youths had recently become involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs. “Young people who used to be consumers have now become sellers. To put things into perspective, a man went all the way to Araku on a two-wheeler to fetch drugs from there,” he said.