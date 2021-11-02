STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao urges Centre to roll back decision on procurement

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a procurement centre in Siddipet town, on Monday.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Demanding that the Central government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reconsider their decision on the procurement of paddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao pointed out that the farmers were struggling a lot due to the Union government’s unprecedented move.He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a procurement centre in Siddipet town, on Monday.

Stating that the TRS government has already set up as many as 396 procurement centres across the district, Harish mentioned that the Siddipet farmers raised paddy in a record 3.03 lakh acres during this monsoon, which helped them get a yield of 7.50 lakh metric tonnes. “Thanks to the efforts of KCR, the area under paddy cultivation has increased in Telangana,” he said and added that the State government was ready to procure paddy from all ryots.

