Telangana High Court raps government stays CS’ circular on RTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Monday stayed an internal circular issued by the Chief Secretary directing all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries to the government and all the Heads of Departments (HODs) not to divulge information sought by applicants under the RTI Act within the mandated period of 30 days, citing reasons that the issue was under scrutiny.

As per the circular issued on October 13, the Principal Secretaries and Special Chief Secretaries of all departments were directed to instruct the respective Public Information Officers (PIOs) to furnish the information sought by the applicants under the RTI Act, only after obtaining consent from the concerned Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Two PILs have been filed seeking a stay on the circular — one by social worker and RTI activist Ganji Srinivas, and another by C Druthi, a student. On Monday, Telangana Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad informed the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that the RTI Act, 2005 itself stated that the Public Information Officers had to take the assistance of the concerned officers before information was furnished to the applicant.

The PIOs have the power, under the Act, to take assistance of the concerned officers of the department before the information sought for is divulged, the AG said. The Chief Justice found fault with the contentions of the AG, and said, “You have converted assistance into permission, and the word permission is not there in the Act.” The bench then stayed the internal circular issued by the Chief Secretary and directed the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, GAD and the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions, Central government, to file their counter affidavits within two weeks.