STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court raps government stays CS’ circular on RTI

Two PILs have been filed seeking a stay on the circular — one by social worker and RTI activist Ganji Srinivas, and another by C Druthi, a student.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Monday stayed an internal circular issued by the Chief Secretary directing all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries to the government and all the Heads of Departments (HODs) not to divulge information sought by applicants under the RTI Act within the mandated period of 30 days, citing reasons that the issue was under scrutiny.

As per the circular issued on October 13, the Principal Secretaries and Special Chief Secretaries of all departments were directed to instruct the respective Public Information Officers (PIOs) to furnish the information sought by the applicants under the RTI Act, only after obtaining consent from the concerned Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Two PILs have been filed seeking a stay on the circular — one by social worker and RTI activist Ganji Srinivas, and another by C Druthi, a student. On Monday, Telangana Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad informed the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that the RTI Act, 2005 itself stated that the Public Information Officers had to take the assistance of the concerned officers before information was furnished to the applicant. 

The PIOs have the power, under the Act, to take assistance of the concerned officers of the department before the information sought for is divulged, the AG said. The Chief Justice found fault with the contentions of the AG, and said, “You have converted assistance into permission, and the word permission is not there in the Act.” The bench then stayed the internal circular issued by the Chief Secretary and directed the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, GAD and the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions, Central government, to file their counter affidavits within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp