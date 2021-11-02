STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana official urges KRMB to retain anicut portion of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar also wanted the KRMB to complete the modernisation of anicut at the earliest. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

The allocation was 17.10 tmcft, 1.2 tmcft for Karnataka and 15.90 tmcft for erstwhile AP. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar requested the Krishna River Management (KRMB) to retain anicut portion of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), which is falling in the territory of Andhra Pradesh, under the jurisdiction of KRMB as per the Schedule-2 of the gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry. In a letter to the KRMB chairman on Monday, Muralidhar also wanted the KRMB to complete the modernisation of anicut at the earliest. 

Muralidhar said that the interim report of the sub-committee of the KRMB shortlisted certain irrigation projects for prioritisation and handingover by the States. The RDS head works and appurtenant works are stated as “location outside AP/Telangana” and are not included for jurisdiction by KRMB. The length of RDS anicut is 819 metres and geographically half of anicut is in Kurnool district of AP and half of the anicut is in Raichur district of Karnataka. The project irrigates 5,879 acres in Karnataka and 87,500 acres in Telangana. 

The allocation was 17.10 tmcft, 1.2 tmcft for Karnataka and 15.90 tmcft for erstwhile AP. But, due to various reasons, the actual realisation was hardly 5 tmcft instead of 15.90 tmcft of allocated water for the past 25 years. That was why modernisation of RDS was taken up, Muralidhar explained.  

“Major portion of modernisation is completed. But, the AP is  obstructing the remaining works. AP has not been allowing Karnataka to carry out works from the past 15 years, but it has been stating that repairs can be taken up by it in its  territorial jurisdiction. AP is doing this to illegally divert additional waters to KC canal lying downstream of RDS anicut. The RDS will realise its allocated share of 15.9 tmcft only when modernisation woks are done. In view of this, retain anicut portion under the jurisdiction of KRBM,” Muralidhar told KRMB. 

Covers two States
The length of RDS anicut is 819 m. One half of anicut is in Kurnool district of AP and the other half is in Raichur district of Karnataka. It irrigates 5,879 acres in Karnataka and 87,500 acres in the State of Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme KRMB
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp