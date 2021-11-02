Toll plaza collections pick up after Covid in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transactions at toll plazas, which used to be low during the Covid-19 second wave following restrictions on vehicular movement due to lockdown, have now picked up significantly across the State. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), during the lockdown in May and June, the average toll collection in the State was around Rs 2.5 crore a day. On the first day of lockdown, May 12, the transactions at all toll plazas stood at Rs 2.6 crore.

In May, the monthly collection was Rs 86 crore. Of the total collection in May, the toll payments made through RFID technology was Rs 83.38 crore and Rs 2.97 crore was made through cash payments. However, the situation was better compared to previous year’s lockdown. In April 2020, the toll collections were just Rs 11.65 crore.

Usually, NHAI registers a toll collection of more than Rs 4 crore per day. However, during the lockdown, it was mostly less than Rs 3 crore a day. Following the relaxation of norms, the toll collections slowly improved and started to pick up from August. By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag.

Officials said that vehicular movement decreased with the rise of Covid-19 in April and May. With restrictions on vehicles on State borders, collections at toll plazas on National Highways dropped significantly. Now, the toll plazas are again abuzz with vehicles and have been witnessing a lot of activity, they added.

At present, there are 23 toll plazas in Nirmal, Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam regions. Among these, Hyderabad is registering the highest transactions from eight toll plazas including the ones at Panthangi, Raikal, Kadthal and Korlapahad every day.

Post pandemic surge

By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag. Officials say that the toll plazas have been witnessing a lot of activity