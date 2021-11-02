STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Toll plaza collections pick up after Covid in Telangana

In May, the monthly collection was Rs 86 crore. Of the total collection in May, the toll payments made through RFID technology was Rs 83.38 crore and Rs 2.97 crore was made through cash payments.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag.

By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transactions at toll plazas, which used to be low during the Covid-19 second wave following restrictions on vehicular movement due to lockdown, have now picked up significantly across the State. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), during the lockdown in May and June, the average toll collection in the State was around Rs 2.5 crore a day. On the first day of lockdown, May 12, the transactions at all toll plazas stood at Rs 2.6 crore.

In May, the monthly collection was Rs 86 crore. Of the total collection in May, the toll payments made through RFID technology was Rs 83.38 crore and Rs 2.97 crore was made through cash payments. However, the situation was better compared to previous year’s lockdown. In April 2020, the toll collections were just Rs 11.65 crore. 

Usually, NHAI registers a toll collection of more than Rs 4 crore per day. However, during the lockdown, it was mostly less than Rs 3 crore a day. Following the relaxation of norms, the toll collections slowly improved and started to pick up from August. By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag. 

Officials said that vehicular movement decreased with the rise of Covid-19 in April and May. With restrictions on vehicles on State borders, collections at toll plazas on National Highways dropped significantly. Now, the toll plazas are again abuzz with vehicles and have been witnessing a lot of activity, they added. 

At present, there are 23 toll plazas in Nirmal, Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam regions. Among these, Hyderabad is registering the highest transactions from eight toll plazas including the ones at Panthangi, Raikal, Kadthal and Korlapahad every day.

Post pandemic surge
By September, toll collections had risen to Rs 115 crore. Around 97 per cent of toll payment transactions are being done through FASTag. Officials say that the toll plazas have been witnessing a lot of activity

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highways Authority of India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp