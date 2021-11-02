TRS’ Garjana pushed to November 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Vijaya Garjana meeting, proposed to be held on November 15 by TRS, has been postponed to November 29. Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday instead decided to hold the meeting on November 29, marking the Telangana Deeksha Divas. The TRS chief chose to change the date upon the request of Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and other senior leaders from Warangal on Monday.

November 29 is known as Telangana Deeksha Divas. This was the day on which Rao began his indefinite fast for a separate Telangana in 2009, which exerted pressure on the Central government and carved the road map for statehood. The TRS chief requested the party leaders in all the districts to note the change of date of the meeting and prepare themselves accordingly.

