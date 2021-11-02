STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Shankar Naik cleared of misbehaviour charges

The Collector also informed the then Chief Secretary and the IAS Officers’ Association, who brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The MLA was arrested and released on station bail. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahabubabad TRS MLA B Shankar Naik, accused of misbehaving with the then Mahabubabad District Collector at a public meeting organised during the launch of Haritha Haram in 2017, was acquitted of the charges by a special court.

It is learnt that the then Collector, an IAS officer, did not support the prosecution case. On Monday, a Special Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs at Hyderabad said: “The accused is found not guilty for the offences charged and accordingly acquitted.”

In July 2017, a case was registered against Shankar Naik in Mahabubabad under Section 353 — assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 354 — assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 509 — word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, on a complaint lodged by the Collector. The MLA was arrested and released on station bail. 

The Collector also informed the then Chief Secretary and the IAS Officers’ Association, who brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Taking a serious note of the incident, the CM instructed Shankar Naik to “immediately meet the Collector and tender an unconditional apology.” 

The MLA then met the Collector and apologised, but she went ahead with the case. However, during the trial, she neither supported the case nor gave evidence against the MLA, resulting in the latter’s acquittal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubabad TRS MLA B Shankar Naik Haritha Haram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp