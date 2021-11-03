STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress party's empty office mirrors listless campaign

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who had watched over the campaign, said on Tuesday that the results did not surprise him.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As celebrations began at the BJP State office in Nampally by Tuesday evening, just a few meters away, Gandhi Bhavan wore a deserted look after the Congress’ morale-sapping defeat.It is believed that by announcing the candidature of NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat, the party leadership gave a clear signal that Congress was not a serious contender, and instead decided to teach the ruling TRS a lesson. 

Loss was expected 

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who had watched over the campaign, said on Tuesday that the results did not surprise him.

Party was initially serious

The Congress initially wanted some senior to contest the bypoll, and several names were suggested, including that of former minister Konda Surekha’s. But surprisingly, the party decided to go with Balmoor Venkat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Huzurabd polls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp