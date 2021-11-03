Congress party's empty office mirrors listless campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As celebrations began at the BJP State office in Nampally by Tuesday evening, just a few meters away, Gandhi Bhavan wore a deserted look after the Congress’ morale-sapping defeat.It is believed that by announcing the candidature of NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat, the party leadership gave a clear signal that Congress was not a serious contender, and instead decided to teach the ruling TRS a lesson.

Loss was expected

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who had watched over the campaign, said on Tuesday that the results did not surprise him.

Party was initially serious

The Congress initially wanted some senior to contest the bypoll, and several names were suggested, including that of former minister Konda Surekha’s. But surprisingly, the party decided to go with Balmoor Venkat.