It’s on me: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy accepts blame for party’s loss in Huzurabad bypoll

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy accepted the blame for the party’s loss in the Huzurabad bypoll and said he would personally analyse the results.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy accepted the blame for the party’s loss in the Huzurabad bypoll and said he would personally analyse the results.Speaking to mediapersons at his MP office in Jubilee Hills following the announcement of the results, he tried to boost the morale of the cadre and said the party would fight for the people’s cause.

“The byelection won’t decide the future of any party. In the earlier Assembly election, BJP, with 1,600 votes, was nowhere to be seen, and now it has won this election. Even in the recent Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the party failed to show up. This loss would not impact my fighting spirit,” he said. 

He said the bypoll was forced upon the people due to certain circumstances that were uncalled-for. “Introspection would be taken up in the upcoming meetings by involving party seniors and we shall analyse the loss by obtaining reports,” he added.

