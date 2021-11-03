STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Party will aim for 2023 polls: Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore

MLC Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State government had undertaken the construction of various projects only for financial purposes.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Manickam Tagore

Manickam Tagore is also the Congress in-charge of Telangana. (Photo | Express)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said the party would be strengthened with the aim of forming a government in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023. He was speaking at a press conference in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Tagore accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of harassing farmers in Telangana. “In areas like Nizamabad, mostly paddy and turmeric are grown. But KCR says not to cultivate paddy,” he said.The leader said BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind had won the election by making a false promise of setting up a turmeric board in the district. “Arvind has also been accused of running a business with Amit Shah’s son for political interests,” Tagore said.

MLC Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State government had undertaken the construction of various projects only for financial purposes. Saying that the government was encouraging alternative crops instead of paddy, he said if farmers were ready to cultivate paddy, then how could it be questioned. There is no other alternative available to farmers except paddy, he said. He said the Congress could earn people’s trust if they fought for public issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manickam Tagore Congress Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp