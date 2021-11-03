Party will aim for 2023 polls: Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said the party would be strengthened with the aim of forming a government in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023. He was speaking at a press conference in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Tagore accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of harassing farmers in Telangana. “In areas like Nizamabad, mostly paddy and turmeric are grown. But KCR says not to cultivate paddy,” he said.The leader said BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind had won the election by making a false promise of setting up a turmeric board in the district. “Arvind has also been accused of running a business with Amit Shah’s son for political interests,” Tagore said.

MLC Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State government had undertaken the construction of various projects only for financial purposes. Saying that the government was encouraging alternative crops instead of paddy, he said if farmers were ready to cultivate paddy, then how could it be questioned. There is no other alternative available to farmers except paddy, he said. He said the Congress could earn people’s trust if they fought for public issues.