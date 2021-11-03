SHE Bharosa Cyberlab, missing persons cell launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the SHE Bharosa Cyber Lab and the Missing Persons Monitoring Cell supported by the UNICEF and the NRI Counselling Cell. Launched in the Women Safety Wing, the cyber lab will focus on dealing with crimes against women such as trafficking, kidnapping, child sexual abuse etc. The labs will be equipped with tools to carry out data analytics, cyber forensics and other similar procedures required to mitigate crimes against women and children.

DGP M Mahendar Reddy said the SHE Bharosa Cyber Lab would also maintain a database of offenders and this information will be utilised for tracking, tracing and detention of criminals. The newly inaugurated NRI Counselling area would be used to counsel domestic violence cases related with the NRI population, the DGP added.