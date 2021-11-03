STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Protests erupt at Kakatiya University after students clash

Sources say that few MCA students passed comments on students from the IC department.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students at Kakatiya University stage a demonstration in front of the administration block on Tuesday

Students at Kakatiya University stage a demonstration in front of the administration block on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: After a clash broke out between Kakatiya University (KU) students, a protest was staged in front of the administration block on Tuesday demanding action against the clashing students.A confrontation broke out between hostel students belonging to MCA and Integrated Chemistry (IC) streams on Monday night at the campus mess.

Sources say that few MCA students passed comments on students from the IC department. Soon after, a group of IC students rushed to the campus mess and engaged in a fistfight with MCA students. In retaliation, a group of MCA students reached the IC Department hostel and tried to attack them with sticks. The police arrived at the scene and resorted to a minor lathicharge to break the clash. The police also took the clashing students into custody. 

KU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Thatikonda Ramesh told Express that a committee has been formed to inquire about the clash and examine the CCTV footage. Based on the report of the committee, action will be taken against students, he added.

Speaking to the media, Inspector K Janardhana Reddy of the KU Campus police station said that they received complaints from both sides, following which the police registered a case. We informed the students’ parents and called them to the police station for counselling the students, Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakatiya University Kakatiya University protest
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp