Telangana: Protests erupt at Kakatiya University after students clash

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: After a clash broke out between Kakatiya University (KU) students, a protest was staged in front of the administration block on Tuesday demanding action against the clashing students.A confrontation broke out between hostel students belonging to MCA and Integrated Chemistry (IC) streams on Monday night at the campus mess.

Sources say that few MCA students passed comments on students from the IC department. Soon after, a group of IC students rushed to the campus mess and engaged in a fistfight with MCA students. In retaliation, a group of MCA students reached the IC Department hostel and tried to attack them with sticks. The police arrived at the scene and resorted to a minor lathicharge to break the clash. The police also took the clashing students into custody.

KU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Thatikonda Ramesh told Express that a committee has been formed to inquire about the clash and examine the CCTV footage. Based on the report of the committee, action will be taken against students, he added.

Speaking to the media, Inspector K Janardhana Reddy of the KU Campus police station said that they received complaints from both sides, following which the police registered a case. We informed the students’ parents and called them to the police station for counselling the students, Reddy said.