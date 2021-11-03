STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS used caste as a weapon: BJP's Eatala Rajender after historic win at Huzurabad bypolls

There was no freedom of movement or speech. Police personnel themselves facilitated the distribution of money.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender waves to the crowd during his poll campaign in Ellandakunta mandal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking to the media after his historic win in the Huzurabad byelection, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender said, “Though the Election Commission had assured that it would protect the values of democracy, the administration worked against it.” 

“There was no freedom of movement or speech. Police personnel themselves facilitated the distribution of money. Though corruption was rampant everywhere, there was no freedom to expose it. They (TRS) used caste as a weapon and tried to lure the voters with various schemes. But people proved that democracy is supreme,” he said, also thanking BJP workers for enduring unseen hardships to help him win.

Jamuna applies tilak on her husband and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender’s forehead, after the latter’s victory in the Huzurabad byelection on Tuesday

He demanded that the State government immediately issue a notification to fill government vacancies and to give unemployment benefits to the unemployed youth. He also demanded that all eligible beneficiaries be given pensions, including those who had crossed 57 years of age. 

Alleging that the State government was trying to get away by pushing the blame on the Centre regarding the procurement of paddy, he demanded that the State government procure every grain produced by the farmers across Telangana.

