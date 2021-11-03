Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy salutes honesty of Huzurabad voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the voters and Eatala Rajender as the heroes of election, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy attributed BJP’s victory to people of Huzurabad and their honesty.

Saluting the people of Huzurabad for protecting the politics of values, he said they have rewritten the history of Telangana and upheld the spirit of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar as they refused to be lured by money or intimidated by the might of the ruling party.

Observing that 50 per cent of female voters favoured BJP, he said that women of self-help groups were wary of the fact that the State government failed to pay 25 per cent interest on their loans but made the payment only in Huzurabad to lure them to gain their votes.