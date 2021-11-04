Balka Suman alleges BJP-Congress tie-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government whip Balka Suman alleged a collusion between BJP and Congress in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypoll. “During the campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had said it would be “RRR” in the Assembly. It is clear now that apart from Raja Singh and Raghunandana Rao another R stands for PCC chief Revanth Reddy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Suman said that it was a ‘shame’ that the bitter enemies at the national level became ‘friends’ in Huzurabad. Calling the alleged tie-up “Bharatiya Janata Congress”, he demanded the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and increased central funds to Huzurabad. He also pointed out the defeat of BJP candidates in the bypolls held in other States.

156 new cases, in Telangana, 2 die

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 156 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with 35,494 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active cases are at 3,953, with 135 previously affected individuals recovering. The State also reported two deaths due to the virus, taking the toll to 3,960. The highest cases came in from GHMC with 53 cases, followed by 14 cases in Rangareddy and 12 cases in Karimnagar.