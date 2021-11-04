STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Balka Suman alleges BJP-Congress tie-up

Government whip Balka Suman alleged a collusion between BJP and Congress in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypoll. 

Published: 04th November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Balka Suman

TRS MP Balka Suman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government whip Balka Suman alleged a collusion between BJP and Congress in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypoll. “During the campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had said it would be “RRR” in the Assembly. It is clear now that apart from Raja Singh and Raghunandana Rao another R stands for PCC chief Revanth Reddy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Suman said that it was a ‘shame’ that the bitter enemies at the national level became ‘friends’ in Huzurabad. Calling the alleged tie-up “Bharatiya Janata Congress”, he demanded the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and increased central funds to Huzurabad. He also pointed out the defeat of BJP candidates in the bypolls held in other States.

156 new cases, in Telangana, 2 die

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 156 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with 35,494 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active cases are at 3,953, with 135 previously affected individuals recovering. The State also reported two deaths due to the virus, taking the toll to 3,960. The highest cases came in from GHMC with 53 cases, followed by 14 cases in Rangareddy and 12 cases in Karimnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balka Suman BJP Congress
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp