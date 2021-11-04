STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electricity demand  increased after Telangana formation, says TSSPDCL chief

Demand for electricity has risen sharply since the formation of Telangana, said TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, G Raghuma Reddy on Wednesday.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:17 AM

Electricity, Power, Coal shortage

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demand for electricity has risen sharply since the formation of Telangana, said TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, G Raghuma Reddy on Wednesday. Speaking on the foundation day of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, he said that the maximum demand has increased from 4,989 Megawatts (MW) in 2014 to 8474 MW in 2021 and added that uninterrupted power supply is being provided to all areas of the State with the support from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Electricity consumption in the State has also increased from 101.72 million units to 180.51 million units, added Raghuma Reddy.

“The company is constantly introducing new services for the ease of the customer and now services like change of name, billing amendment etc can be accessed online through the company’s website,” he said. He also informed that various works were undertaken by the TSSPDCL with an expenditure of `11,855 crore.

