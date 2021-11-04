Emotional BJP leader Eatala Rajender says his life is an open book

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after being reelected as the Huzurabad legislator, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender gave an emotional speech here on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in Huzurabad segment, the MLA-elect thanked the people of the segment for reposing their faith in him.

“I don’t know how to thank all of you. I am sure that even if I peel my skin off and make footwears with it for you all, it would still not be enough to express my gratitude,” Rajender added. Launching a scathing attack on TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the MLA-elect wondered as to how a person, who claimed that he owned only two guntas of land, spent `400 crore in the byelection.

“I am not the kind of person who jumps ship for selfish reasons. My life is an open book. You should remember that I did not leave the TRS, but was kicked out of it by the corrupt leadership. The Huzurabad debacle was a slap on an arrogant KCR’s face. KCR assumed that he could purchase all votes with money and threats. The TRS supremo forgot that the people of Huzurabad have self-respect,” Rajender added.

“When I was expelled from the pink camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to my rescue and extended all support. This gave me confidence,” he said and thanked BJP national chief JP Nadda and party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their cooperation.

Resume implementation of Dalit Bandhu ASAP: Bandi

Demanding that the State government resume the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu from Thursday onwards, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the government to start carrying out the scheme in all parts of Telangana.Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Wednesday, he demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao start implementing all poll promises at a breakneck speed.

“According to ultimatum issued by the saffron party, the TRS government has to issue job notifications by November 4. If the CM fails to do so, the BJP will take up massive protest programmes,” Sanjay Kumar added.

He also requested the people of all walks of life to take part in the saffron party’s Million March to be held on November 12. “The Huzurabad verdict clearly indicated that KCR’s money power won’t work every time,” the MP added.

Case against Eatala, others for violating poll code

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Three Town police have registered a case against newly elected BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and his followers for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules and Covid-19 guidelines here on Wednesday. Three Town CI P Damodar Reddy said that the case was registered for organising victory rallies by violating the poll code. “We are currently focused on finding all those who attended the rallies,” he added