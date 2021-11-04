STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Emotional BJP leader Eatala Rajender says his life is an open book

BJP leader Eatala Rajender thanks Amit Shah for boosting his confidence after pink party exit

Published: 04th November 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and wife Jamuna show a thumbs up to supporters after his victory in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and wife Jamuna show a thumbs up to supporters after his victory in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after being reelected as the Huzurabad legislator, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender gave an emotional speech here on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in Huzurabad segment, the MLA-elect thanked the people of the segment for reposing their faith in him.

“I don’t know how to thank all of you. I am sure that even if I peel my skin off and make footwears with it for you all, it would still not be enough to express my gratitude,” Rajender added. Launching a scathing attack on TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the MLA-elect wondered as to how a person, who claimed that he owned only two guntas of land, spent `400 crore in the byelection.

“I am not the kind of person who jumps ship for selfish reasons. My life is an open book. You should remember that I did not leave the TRS, but was kicked out of it by the corrupt leadership. The Huzurabad debacle was a slap on an arrogant KCR’s face. KCR assumed that he could purchase all votes with money and threats. The TRS supremo forgot that the people of Huzurabad have self-respect,” Rajender added.

“When I was expelled from the pink camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to my rescue and extended all support. This gave me confidence,” he said and thanked BJP national chief JP Nadda and party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their cooperation.

Resume implementation of Dalit Bandhu ASAP: Bandi

Demanding that the State government resume the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu from Thursday onwards, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the government to start carrying out the scheme in all parts of Telangana.Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Wednesday, he demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao start implementing all poll promises at a breakneck speed.

“According to ultimatum issued by the saffron party, the TRS government has to issue job notifications by November 4. If the CM fails to do so, the BJP will take up massive protest programmes,” Sanjay Kumar added.

He also requested the people of all walks of life to take part in the saffron party’s Million March to be held on November 12. “The Huzurabad verdict clearly indicated that KCR’s money power won’t work every time,” the MP added.

Case against Eatala, others for violating poll code

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Three Town police have registered a case against newly elected BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and his followers for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules and Covid-19 guidelines here on Wednesday. Three Town CI P Damodar Reddy said that the case was registered for organising victory rallies by violating the poll code. “We are currently focused on finding all those who attended the rallies,” he added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Huzurabad polls
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp