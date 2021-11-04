STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Environmentalists claim hidden agenda behind policies in COP-26

Let thousand families come together and have an agreement with five farmers to provide them year-long supply of ingredients for their dietary needs grown organically.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

World Leaders pose for a group photo during an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Environmentalists have registered their concerns about the ‘Climate Change Conference of People’ in COP-26, Glasgow and the underlying issues related to it.With world leaders agreeing to implement practices like ‘Climate smart agriculture,’ experts warn against genetic modification of seeds, saying that it would result in large corporations reaping benefits by controlling seeds and maintaining a hegemony over crop production. 

During the fourth day’s ‘Climate Change Conference of People’ virtually being held on Wednesday by the Council for Green Revolution in the context of the ongoing COP-26 in Glasgow, experts felt that people needed to be informed about the hidden agenda behind the agreements happening there. 

Professor D Narasimha Reddy, addressing the participants, cautioned that introducing genetic modification and large companies controlling seeds would give limited rights to farmers over seeds and due to arbitrary binding involved, it could lead to criminalisation of farmers, with less liability to companies. 

“75-85 per cent of the global seed industry is controlled by 3 companies, who along with certain research institutions headed by people like Bill Gates are pushing for these agreements by using fancy terms like smart protein corridor, food fortification, precision farming and so on,” he said. 

Padmashree awardee Venkateshwar Rao felt that a considerable increase in the development of livestock would help farmers become less dependent on farm mechanisation which is dependent on fossil fuel usage and ultimately responsible for climate change.

Venugopal Reddy, former editor of Jagruthi magazine said, “Let thousand families come together and have an agreement with five farmers to provide them year-long supply of ingredients for their dietary needs grown organically. Let there be no middlemen and let them have a bond with those farmers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COP26 Environmentalist
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp