Environmentalists claim hidden agenda behind policies in COP-26

HYDERABAD: Environmentalists have registered their concerns about the ‘Climate Change Conference of People’ in COP-26, Glasgow and the underlying issues related to it.With world leaders agreeing to implement practices like ‘Climate smart agriculture,’ experts warn against genetic modification of seeds, saying that it would result in large corporations reaping benefits by controlling seeds and maintaining a hegemony over crop production.

During the fourth day’s ‘Climate Change Conference of People’ virtually being held on Wednesday by the Council for Green Revolution in the context of the ongoing COP-26 in Glasgow, experts felt that people needed to be informed about the hidden agenda behind the agreements happening there.

Professor D Narasimha Reddy, addressing the participants, cautioned that introducing genetic modification and large companies controlling seeds would give limited rights to farmers over seeds and due to arbitrary binding involved, it could lead to criminalisation of farmers, with less liability to companies.

“75-85 per cent of the global seed industry is controlled by 3 companies, who along with certain research institutions headed by people like Bill Gates are pushing for these agreements by using fancy terms like smart protein corridor, food fortification, precision farming and so on,” he said.

Padmashree awardee Venkateshwar Rao felt that a considerable increase in the development of livestock would help farmers become less dependent on farm mechanisation which is dependent on fossil fuel usage and ultimately responsible for climate change.

Venugopal Reddy, former editor of Jagruthi magazine said, “Let thousand families come together and have an agreement with five farmers to provide them year-long supply of ingredients for their dietary needs grown organically. Let there be no middlemen and let them have a bond with those farmers.”