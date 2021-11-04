STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heated discussions, missing members mark TPCC meeting post poll

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heated discussions were witnessed during the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee (TPCC) after the Huzurabad debacle. While many important leaders were found missing, some leaders walked out citing personal reasons. Chaired by the AICC chief (TS) Manickam Tagore, the meeting was held to review party’s upcoming campaigns but the topic of Huzurabad bypolls topped the discussions. The party’s abysmal performance provided many leaders the chance to openly criticise the party’s leadership and the decisions taken by the high command. 

Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, and Sangareddy MLA and PCC working president Jagga Reddy were in the forefront of these discussions. Jagga Reddy openly challenged the selection of the candidate by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and others. 

Revanth tried to defend the decision citing the chronology of events after he took charge, and said he was accorded the helm quite late and the earlier responsibility rested with former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, who leads the Election Management Committee as its chairman. He also added how the committee failed to zero in on a good candidate within the stipulated time and blamed TRS leader Eatala Rajender’s defection to the BJP and the subsequent political limelight as the reason for the party not getting enough votes.

Meanwhile, former minister K Jana Reddy left the meeting midway, despite being asked to stay by Hanumantha Rao. MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has been quite vocal on the issue, was conspicious by his absence. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu and MLC T Jeevan Reddy also skipped the meeting.

