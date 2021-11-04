STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man accused in High Court lawyer couple's murder attempts suicide in Hyderabad jail

The two lawyers were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla on February 17. The next hearing of the case will be on Nov 15.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a shocking incident, one of the accused persons in the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagmani reportedly attempted to kill himself at Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad a few days ago. 

It may be recalled that the seven accused persons — Kunta Srinivas, Tulisegari Srinivas alias Bittu Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar, Udara Lachaiah, Veldi Vaman Rao and Kapu Anil — were previously lodged at the Warangal Central Prison as undertrials after the police arrested and produced them before the Manthani court. However, they were shifted to Cherlapally in June, 2021, after the authorities  began demolishing the Warangal Jail.

According to sources, one of the accused persons attempted suicide by hanging inside his cell two days back. Reportedly, his health condition is stable. Meanwhile, the prison officials have also placed another accused in the same case in solitary confinement after he acted highhandedly with the officials. 

It may be mentioned here that the Principal District & Sessions Court in Karimnagar commenced the trial in the case on July 16, as per High Court directions. On May 20, investigating officer DCP (Admin) N Ashok Kumar visited the Manthani Court and submitted the hard copy of the chargesheet to the Principal Munsif Magistrate.

The two lawyers were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla on February 17. The next hearing of the case will be on Nov 15.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HC lawyer couple murder case
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp