Man accused in High Court lawyer couple's murder attempts suicide in Hyderabad jail

PEDDAPALLI: In a shocking incident, one of the accused persons in the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagmani reportedly attempted to kill himself at Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad a few days ago.

It may be recalled that the seven accused persons — Kunta Srinivas, Tulisegari Srinivas alias Bittu Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar, Udara Lachaiah, Veldi Vaman Rao and Kapu Anil — were previously lodged at the Warangal Central Prison as undertrials after the police arrested and produced them before the Manthani court. However, they were shifted to Cherlapally in June, 2021, after the authorities began demolishing the Warangal Jail.

According to sources, one of the accused persons attempted suicide by hanging inside his cell two days back. Reportedly, his health condition is stable. Meanwhile, the prison officials have also placed another accused in the same case in solitary confinement after he acted highhandedly with the officials.

It may be mentioned here that the Principal District & Sessions Court in Karimnagar commenced the trial in the case on July 16, as per High Court directions. On May 20, investigating officer DCP (Admin) N Ashok Kumar visited the Manthani Court and submitted the hard copy of the chargesheet to the Principal Munsif Magistrate.

The two lawyers were brutally murdered in broad daylight at Kalvacherla on February 17. The next hearing of the case will be on Nov 15.

