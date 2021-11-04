STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seat allotments in engineering, pharmacy and architecture PG courses to start from November 13

Among them, 5,692 students were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling, while 3,334 seats were vacant.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first phase of seat allotment in engineering, pharmacy and architecture PG courses will begin from November 13. The total number of seats available under Convener quota for engineering, pharmacy, architecture courses and pharm (P.B.) are 9,026. A total of 7,204 candidates exercised web options. Among them, 5,692 students were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling, while 3,334 seats were vacant.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has asked students to download a joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee (if applicable). After payment, students shall report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter between November 5 to 12. 

Fees can be paid at any branch of Union Bank of India. After the successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college. Classes for all the courses will commence from November 15.

