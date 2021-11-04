STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddipet Collector issues clarification on his paddy cultivation comment

The Collector also mentioned that he was just trying to educate farmers on the benefits of alternative farming.

Published: 04th November 2021

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A week after he made headlines with statements over paddy cultivation, Siddipet Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy alleged that certain persons with vested interests twisted and misrepresented his statements to create a controversy. The Collector also mentioned that he was just trying to educate farmers on the benefits of alternative farming.

Stating that he never intended to show disrespect of any kind towards the judicial system, Venkata Rami Reddy mentioned that he was being target by those indulged in the production and sale of spurious seeds.
On Wednesday, the Collector gave a detailed explanation and clarification as to what he said during the meeting held on October 25.

“The meeting was organised to educate ryots on the benefits of alternative farming, in light of the instructions provided by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Meanwhile, some persons took a part of the meeting’s video record and started circulating it out of context,” he said and alleged that his statements were grossly misreported by some media houses.

