Telangana: 30 injured as crowded private bus overturned near the Kondapur bypass

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As many as 30 persons were injured after a private bus overturned near the Kondapur bypass in Nirmal district, on Wednesday. They have been shifted to the Nirmal Government Hospital for treatment.According to police, the incident happened when the driver of the bus, with about 80 daily wage labourers on board, dozed off while driving. The bus was proceeding towards Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, five persons, who were seriously injured in the incident, were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital for better medical care.On learning about the mishap, DSP Upender Reddy and Rural Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar visited the spot and inspected the scene. They also visited the patients at the hospital and took stock of their health condition.The officials said that they have registered a case and that the investigation was underway.It may be mentioned here that the private bus, at the time of the incident, was carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity.