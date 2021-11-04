STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 106 new coronavirus cases, one patient succumbs

Published: 04th November 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday logged 106 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,052, while the death toll rose to 3,961 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 49, followed by Ranga Reddy (9) and Khammam (7), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 179 people recovering from the disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,64,212, leaving 3,879 active cases.

The bulletin said 22,650 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 2,77,01,242.

The samples tested per million population were 7,44,256.

