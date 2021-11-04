TSRTC restores bus services to village after schoolgirl writes to CJI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initiative of a Class VIII girl student resulted in the TSRTC restoring bus services between her village and school. All Vaishanvi of Chidedu village in Manchal mandal of Rangareddy district did was to use an inland letter, which many children do not even know exists, and write a letter to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, describing her plight due to the suspension of bus services after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In her letter to the CJI, she wrote: “Ever since my father died during the first wave of Covid-19, my mother has been taking care of us. We are forced to spend `150 for reaching school and college, which are 6 km and 18 km away from our village. Several students and other residents of our village are also facing similar difficulties.”

Though she forgot about her September 17 communication, Justice Ramana responded positively and Sushil Kumar Rakheja, Assistant Registrar and Private Secretary of the CJI, wrote to the TSRTC. The corporation MD VC Sajjanar immediately swung into action and restored the bus services.The TSRTC MD also tweeted on Wednesday: “The CJI has brought to our notice the plight of baby Vaishnavi. The TSRTC has restored the bus service to help students reach schools in time and as a token of honouring Right to Education of Children (sic).”