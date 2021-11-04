Will resolve podu issue: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: Stating that the TRS government was devising strategies to find a permanent solution to podu lands issue, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already appointed a committee to study the matter further. The committee met thrice, discussed the issue in depth and submitted a report to the government recently, she added. The Minister made these statements while holding an all-party meeting on podu lands issue. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was also present.