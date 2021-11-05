Two youths arrested for filming a woman in trial room at a mall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youths who filmed a woman while she was changing clothes in a trial room at a mall in Jubilee Hills on Thursday, were arrested by the police. The duo was caught when one of them filmed the woman from above the partition in the trial room, while the other peeped through the door, the police said.

The woman, a college student, aged around 20, had come to the H&M store located in a mall in Jubilee Hills on Thursday evening. Kirit Aasat (24), a graduate and now preparing for CA entrance, along with his friend K Gaurav Kalyan (19), studying Intermediate II year were in the store at the same time.

The victim had gone into the trial room when Kirit entered the adjoining trial room under the pretext of trial and Gaurav waited outside. As the woman was trying on clothes she noticed a mobile phone from above the partition and raised the alarm. The store staff rushed to her rescue and caught Kirit red-handed. They also caught Gaurav who was peeping through the gap in the door.

The staff examined Kirit's mobile phone and found a video clip of the woman. At the woman's instance, the video clip was deleted. Meanwhile, alerted by the store staff, police rushed to the spot and detained the duo, and seized their mobile phones.

Further police registered a case against Kirit and Gaurav and sent them to judicial remand on Friday. A case was also registered against the store manager on charges of negligence resulting in the incident. Inquiries revealed that Kirit and Gaurav play cricket regularly and had thus become friends.

This is the second such incident in the recent past. In September, a staff of a drive-in located in Jubilee Hills was arrested, after he was found to have set up his mobile phone in the washroom and filmed several people including women.