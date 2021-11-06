STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s Million March pushed to November 16, Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks support of youth

Sanjay asked the students to participate in million march, so that the State government could be brought to its knees.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the million march planned by BJP in Hyderabad to pressurise the State government to issue notification for vacancies in government departments would be held on November 16 instead of November 12 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Telangana on 12th of the month.

The leader interacted with students preparing for competitive exams at City Central Library in Chikkadpally on Friday, where the youths spoke about the problems they were facing due to inordinate delays in the issue of notifications. They said they were hardly able to meet their expenses and were staying in hostels and dining at `5 per plate meal centres. Sanjay asked the students to participate in million march, so that the State government could be brought to its knees.

Sanjay Kumar also demanded the State government to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, just as 17 States did after the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty by `5 on petrol and `10 on diesel. He warned the State government that if it didn’t do so, it would have to face the wrath of the people, like it did in the Huzurabad byelection.

Pointing out that even TSRTC had, in the past, recommended reducing VAT on diesel, he said the move could lessen the burden on the public transportation system and could make it cheaper for the people to use it. He said the government was not even in a position to pay salaries to government employees

Sanjay warned the State government that if it didn’t reduce VAT, it would have to face the wrath of the people, like it did in the Huzurabad byelection

