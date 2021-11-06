STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar holds review meet on Podu lands issue

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary stated that special teams have been deployed at the gram panchayat, mandal and district levels across the State to resolve the issue. 

Published: 06th November 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the runup to the start of podu land reallocation process from November 8, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a review meeting with District Collectors and District Forest Officers on Friday. During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary stated that special teams have been deployed at the gram panchayat, mandal and district levels across the State to resolve the issue. 

Somesh also stressed in his meeting that village-level awareness drives must be organised, and instructed officials concerned to keep a sufficient number of Form A copies at habitation level to receive claims and give sufficient time to collect claims. 

Comments

