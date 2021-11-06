STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MA Khan declines to be vice-chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee of TPCC

Khan has politely declined to be vice-chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the TPCC.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan at Nampally, Hyderabad, wears a deserted look after the party’s GHMC poll debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member MA Khan has politely declined to be vice-chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the TPCC.After the AICC announced on Wednesday that he would be vice-chairman under chairman G Chinna Reddy, Khan shot off a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, declining the offer.

In his letter, Khan said as he had been a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms and had served as the party’s whip in the upper house for 10 years, it would not be appropriate for him to accept the offer of the vice-chairman’s position on the disciplinary panel.

On Wednesday, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced the committee with Chinna Reddy as the chairman of the panel, MA Khan as vice-chairman and A Shyam Mohan, Gaddam Vinod, Saudagar Gangaram, B Kamalakar Rao and CJ Srinivasa Rao as its members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Khan Former Rajya Sabha TPCC
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp