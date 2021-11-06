MA Khan declines to be vice-chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee of TPCC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member MA Khan has politely declined to be vice-chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the TPCC.After the AICC announced on Wednesday that he would be vice-chairman under chairman G Chinna Reddy, Khan shot off a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, declining the offer.

In his letter, Khan said as he had been a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms and had served as the party’s whip in the upper house for 10 years, it would not be appropriate for him to accept the offer of the vice-chairman’s position on the disciplinary panel.

On Wednesday, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced the committee with Chinna Reddy as the chairman of the panel, MA Khan as vice-chairman and A Shyam Mohan, Gaddam Vinod, Saudagar Gangaram, B Kamalakar Rao and CJ Srinivasa Rao as its members.