Mallannasagar will fulfil dreams of ryots: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Published: 06th November 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Pointing out that the Mallannasagar project would fulfil the dreams of thousands of farmers and benefit them for several generations, Finance Minister T Harish Rao appreciated the officials for completing all works within the stipulated time. On Friday, he visited the project site at Toguta and Kondapaka mandals in Siddipet district.

Asserting that the project would permanently resolve all water-related issues being faced by the farmers, Harish thanked Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for his efforts that helped construct the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). During the visit, the Finance Minister also took stock of the quantity of water available in the reservoir.

Irrigation Divisional Engineer (DE) Suman and Junior Engineer (JE) Bharat informed Harish that about 11 tmcft of water have already reached the project, as a result of which the waterlevel has risen up to 30 metres. They also informed him that while the length of the bund was about 22 km, water spread was for about 20 km.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy and PACS Chairman Bakki Venkataya accompanied the Finance Minister during the programme.

