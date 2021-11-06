STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA among five held for gambling in Hyderabad's Begumpet?

Based on a tip-off, Task Force sleuths along with Begumpet police station staff raided an apartment and caught the accused involved in gambling.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of high-profile gambling, Hyderabad city police caught five persons at Begumpet and seized Rs 12 lakh cash from them late on Thursday. It is widely rumoured that an MLA was also present at the spot when police raided the place. However, police denied it terming them as ‘baseless rumours’. It may be recalled that Cyberabad police busted a high-profile gambling racket at a farmhouse in Narsingi and arrested 30 people including a former MLA. 

Based on a tip-off, Task Force sleuths along with Begumpet police station staff raided an apartment and caught the accused involved in gambling. According to sources, the organiser arranged the event on the occasion of Diwali festival. A case under Section 9 of the Telangana State Gaming Act was registered at Begumpet police station.The police arrested the five persons caught on the tables in gambling, while confirming that they are not sure if other individuals were also present during the raid. The arrested accused were let off with a station bail.

Cops deny rumours of neta being arrested 
It is rumoured that an MLA was also present at the spot when police raided the place. However, police termed them as ‘baseless rumours.’ Recently, Cyberabad police had busted a gambling racket at a farmhouse in Narsingi and held 30 people including a former MLA

