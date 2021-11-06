STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 32 students sick after consuming rotten eggs given as part of midday meal

The officials treated all the affected students after which they were sent to their houses.

midday meal

On Friday afternoon, 12 students who had eaten the meal vomited and some of them fainted, while about 20 students said they were feeling uneasy.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another such incident in the State, 32 students of an upper primary school fell sick after consuming rotten eggs given as part of the midday meal on Friday in Dimmaturthi village of Mamada mandal in Nirmal district. Recently, two such incidents had occurred in Nizamabad district.

The officials treated all the affected students after which they were sent to their houses. Of the 188 students in the school, 114 ate the meal on Friday, of which 32 students fell sick.  

On the instructions of Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, headmaster of the school Vinod Kumar was suspended for negligence of duties, while services of the contractor responsible for the meal’s supply were terminated.

