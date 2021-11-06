Telangana: 32 students sick after consuming rotten eggs given as part of midday meal

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another such incident in the State, 32 students of an upper primary school fell sick after consuming rotten eggs given as part of the midday meal on Friday in Dimmaturthi village of Mamada mandal in Nirmal district. Recently, two such incidents had occurred in Nizamabad district.

On Friday afternoon, 12 students who had eaten the meal vomited and some of them fainted, while about 20 students said they were feeling uneasy. On hearing of the incident, District Education Officer K Ravinder Reddy, accompanied by the District Medical and Health Officer and his team, visited the school.

The officials treated all the affected students after which they were sent to their houses. Of the 188 students in the school, 114 ate the meal on Friday, of which 32 students fell sick.

On the instructions of Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, headmaster of the school Vinod Kumar was suspended for negligence of duties, while services of the contractor responsible for the meal’s supply were terminated.