Telangana: Farmer dies while awaiting paddy purchase 

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, a farmer breathed his last due to cardiac arrest while lying on top of a very huge heap of paddy which he had brought to a procurement centre, after a week’s delay in purchase of the crop. Beeraiah, 57, a resident of Ailapur village under Lingampet mandal in Kamareddy district, brought his produce to the Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centre at Lingampet on October 27. Out of the 207 farmers who had been awaiting their turn, Beeraiah’s token number was 70.

According to sources, back-to-back rains and Diwali holidays had delayed the process of weighing paddy at the procurement centre. As a result, the authorities were able to procure the produce from just 23 farmers before the commencement of Diwali holidays. Due to the delay, farmers such as Beeraiah had been staying at the procurement centre at nights, guarding their produce.

On Thursday night, Beeraiah went home for dinner and returned to the centre to sleep atop the heap of paddy. When he didn’t return home on Friday morning, his wife went to the IKP centre only to find Beeraiah lifeless. Farmers say that Beeraiah was worried due to the inordinate delay in the procurement of paddy. Beeraiah might have suffered a heart attack as he was worried about the future, they added.

Dissatisfied ryots argue with Gangula

Upset over BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s attitude, after he tried to evade the questions raised by ryots by blaming the Centre, farmers entered into a heated argument with the TRS leader. Though the Minister tried to pacify the ryots, they put their foot down for proper answers. Irked by this, Kamalakar left the spot immediately