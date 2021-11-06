Telangana High Court to resume physical hearings from November 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the current status of the pandemic in Telangana, the Telangana High Court has decided to open the court for physical hearings with effect from 8 November, 2021 by suspending the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued during the pandemic period. It was further decided that judges of the High Court have discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually on all Fridays.

During the course of physical hearings, learned advocates/parties present should adhere to Covid-19 protocols. They shall wear face mask/cover, use sanitisers and maintain physical distancing. The court directed all principal district judges/unit heads to take instructions from the administrative judge of their district on taking a decision for going to virtual hearing of the courts in their unit, in case of an emergency. All unit heads in the State were directed to follow Covid-19 protocols issued by the Government of India and Government of Telangana scrupulously, and any deviation in this regard would be viewed seriously.