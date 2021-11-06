STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court to resume physical hearings from November 8

During the course of physical hearings, learned advocates/parties present should adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 06th November 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the current status of the pandemic in Telangana, the Telangana High Court has decided to open the court for physical hearings with effect from 8 November, 2021 by suspending the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued during the pandemic period.  It was further decided that judges of the High Court have discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually on all Fridays. 

During the course of physical hearings, learned advocates/parties present should adhere to Covid-19 protocols. They shall wear face mask/cover, use sanitisers and maintain physical distancing. The court directed all principal district judges/unit heads to take instructions from the administrative judge of their district on taking a decision for going to virtual hearing of the courts in their unit, in case of an emergency. All unit heads in the State were directed to follow Covid-19 protocols issued by the Government of India and Government of Telangana scrupulously, and any deviation in this regard would be viewed seriously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp