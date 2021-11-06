Telangana: One-day-old girl found abandoned in Mustabad

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a shocking incident, a one-day-old baby girl was found abandoned by a roadside at Mustabad mandal headquarters in Rajanna-Sircilla district, on Friday. According to sources, the girl was left by the roadside during Diwali festivities.

It was a few local residents who noticed the infant and informed the police personnel. The sleuths rushed to the spot and rescued the baby immediately. She was shifted to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical attention. The cops also passed the information on to the Integrated Child Protection Society (ICPS) officials.

Doctors at the PHC said that her condition was stable. ICPS district officer P Swarnalatha told Express that infant has been shifted to a Shishu Griha in Karimnagar for further care. Meanwhile, police have initiated searches to find the persons who abandoned the baby.