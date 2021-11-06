STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state engineers’ assosiation seeks retention of hydel stations

The Jal Shakti Ministry should amend the Schedule-II of the notification, they demanded.

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Electricity Assistant Engineers’ Association requested the State government to refrain from transferring employees to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The Association’s general secretary M Anil Kumar and others met Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma here on Friday and appealed to not handover State’s hydroelectric power stations to the Board.

Submitting a memorandum, the association stated that all the hydel power generation stations mentioned in Schedule-II of the Jal Shakti Ministry are equipped with the water measuring mechanisms and it is not necessary to involve KRMB in administration, operations or maintenance of these Hydel stations. 

The association raised concerns that the permanent absorption of sanctioned posts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will lead issues such as seniority,  promotions, transfers and wages etc and employment opportunities for TS locals will be lost. The Jal Shakti Ministry should amend the Schedule-II of the notification, they demanded.

