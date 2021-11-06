STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana yet to decide on reduction of VAT on petrol, diesel

It remains to be seen if the TRS government would oblige the request of the Narendra Modi government to reduce VAT, especially in the wake of its defeat in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.  

Published: 06th November 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Diesel, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Telangana government reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel as suggested by the Central government? As of now, there are no feelers from the State government in this regard.It remains to be seen if the TRS government would oblige the request of the Narendra Modi government to reduce VAT, especially in the wake of its defeat in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.  

However, the people of Telangana as well as the BJP leaders are exerting pressure on the State government, demanding that it too should provide some relief to the consumers. As there is no clarity from the State government, the TRS and Opposition BJP entered into a verbal duel on Friday, blaming the other over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VAT on Petrol VAT on Diesel Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp