Telangana yet to decide on reduction of VAT on petrol, diesel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Telangana government reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel as suggested by the Central government? As of now, there are no feelers from the State government in this regard.It remains to be seen if the TRS government would oblige the request of the Narendra Modi government to reduce VAT, especially in the wake of its defeat in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

However, the people of Telangana as well as the BJP leaders are exerting pressure on the State government, demanding that it too should provide some relief to the consumers. As there is no clarity from the State government, the TRS and Opposition BJP entered into a verbal duel on Friday, blaming the other over the issue.