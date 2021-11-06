Tiger spotted in Telangana's Penchikalpet, fear grips residents

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Fear has gripped the residents of various villages that fall under Penchikalpet mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district after a few of them spotted tiger movement in the area. According to sources, the big cast was first spotted by a few villagers who were travelling along a bridge at Loadpelli area in the mandal. The tiger was strolling by the roadside when the villagers saw it. However, upon hearing the noise of vehicles, the big cat ran away from spot.

It’s not the first time that the residents of these villages have spotted a tiger. As a result, the villagers and farmers are now scared to step out of their houses, let alone go to their fields.On being alerted about the incident, a group of Forest Department officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. They are monitoring the movement of the big cat, apart from spreading awareness among the people on how to stay safe.